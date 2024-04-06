Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $94,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Westlake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.54.

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.47. 541,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,740. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $103.28 and a 52-week high of $160.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

