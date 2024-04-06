Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.05

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03), with a volume of 2208919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Westminster Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Westminster Group Company Profile

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

Further Reading

