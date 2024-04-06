Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Performance

Westwater Resources stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Westwater Resources has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 1,518.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Westwater Resources by 277.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Westwater Resources by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Westwater Resources during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Westwater Resources by 63.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

