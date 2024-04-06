Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Westwater Resources Stock Performance
Westwater Resources stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Westwater Resources has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.
Westwater Resources Company Profile
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.
