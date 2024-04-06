Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Up 5.2%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.85. 553,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 878,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $2.47. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 291.29% and a negative net margin of 38.89%. The business had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

In related news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $72,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,707 shares in the company, valued at $95,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knighthead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,365,000. Kore Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at $88,552,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 19.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,103,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 243,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after buying an additional 7,974,399 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheels Up Experience

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.