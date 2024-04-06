Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.04

Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.04 and traded as high as $29.17. Willdan Group shares last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 58,936 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WLDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $386.39 million, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.37. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $155.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $311,902.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,900,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,678,700.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 680.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Further Reading

