William F. Scannell Sells 106,483 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $132.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $136.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.18.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142,337 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 272,144 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,339,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,473,000 after purchasing an additional 164,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.