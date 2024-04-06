Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Down 2.4%

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $332.02 and last traded at $333.00. 14,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 26,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.09.

Winmark Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.52.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 48.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winmark

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 308,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Winmark by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,964,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Winmark by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 4.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Winmark by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,405,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.