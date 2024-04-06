WNS (NYSE:WNS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.03

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.03 and last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 128924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WNS. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

WNS Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WNS in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in WNS by 83.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in WNS by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

