Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WS opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. Worthington Steel has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $40.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Worthington Steel will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles M. Chiappone acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $51,948.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,486.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Steel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,769,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,187,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,429,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

