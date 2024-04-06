WOW-token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $221.36 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $221.36 million and approximately $1.06 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000555 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00005510 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02213436 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

