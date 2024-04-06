Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.47. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,881,000 after buying an additional 543,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,311,000 after purchasing an additional 262,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

