Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Major Shareholder Purchases $368,790.00 in Stock

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 485,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $368,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,345,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,559.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Performance

Xilio Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 472,368 shares during the period. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 155,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.