Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Up 5.6%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.39. 183,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 642,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XMTR. TheStreet lowered Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Get Xometry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on XMTR

Xometry Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other Xometry news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $32,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,770 shares in the company, valued at $348,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,460.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $32,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,243 shares of company stock worth $444,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Xometry by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,652,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,904,000 after buying an additional 21,647 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xometry by 11.0% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,434,000 after buying an additional 628,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Xometry by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,188,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,667,000 after buying an additional 23,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xometry by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,800,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,471,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Xometry by 47.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after buying an additional 832,005 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.