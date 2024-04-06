XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Shares Up 2%

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.56. 10,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 12,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

XWELL Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.43.

Get XWELL alerts:

Institutional Trading of XWELL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XWELL in the 1st quarter worth $667,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XWELL in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of XWELL in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

XWELL Company Profile

XWELL, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe segments. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

See Also

