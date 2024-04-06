XXEC Inc. Sells 1,591 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

XXEC Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 9.6% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.95.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $7.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $477.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,437. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.97 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.40. The stock has a market cap of $445.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

