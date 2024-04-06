XYO (XYO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.09 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $127.69 million and $1.09 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014280 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00020890 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001556 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,774.05 or 0.99963889 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.00126872 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00948855 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,360,634.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

