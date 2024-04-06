Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Head to Head Survey

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Urgent.ly and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urgent.ly N/A N/A N/A Yext -0.65% -1.87% -0.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Urgent.ly and Yext, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yext 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Urgent.ly presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.02%. Yext has a consensus target price of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 89.35%. Given Urgent.ly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than Yext.

28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Yext shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urgent.ly and Yext’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urgent.ly $184.65 million 0.13 $74.73 million N/A N/A Yext $404.32 million 1.83 -$2.63 million ($0.02) -295.75

Urgent.ly has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yext.

Summary

Urgent.ly beats Yext on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc. designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services. The company's platform also enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information comprising name, address, phone number, and holiday hours; professional information, such as headshot, specialties, and education; job information consists of title and description; FAQs and other information. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, hospitality, food services, retail, and financial services. Yext, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

