ZClassic Market Capitalization Achieves $868,564.73 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 40.1% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $868,564.73 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00072616 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00040229 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00018625 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

