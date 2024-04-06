Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells $102,149.04 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zuora Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. Equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter valued at $1,986,000,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Articles

