Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells $102,149.04 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Zuora Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Zuora stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.12.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. Equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Zuora
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ZUO
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zuora
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.