0x Market Capitalization Tops $578.56 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00000984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $578.56 million and approximately $83.71 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0x Token Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xprotocol.org. 0x’s official message board is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

