10,550 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 29,673,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,572,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.34.

View Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.