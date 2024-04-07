10,900 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Acquired by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,234. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

