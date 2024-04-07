118 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $476.49. 5,550,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $466.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.07.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

