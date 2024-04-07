13,629 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,629 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,665,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE F traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,799,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,199,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.