13,682 Shares in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Acquired by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $4,230,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,006,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after acquiring an additional 326,743 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 197,103 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 125,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 114,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,607. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 10.75%.

(Free Report)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.