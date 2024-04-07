153,565 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 153,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,000. Mondelez International makes up 1.1% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

