17,921 Shares in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Bought by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 8.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AOMR opened at $10.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.40. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $24.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 35.14%. Analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.81%.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

