180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 827 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,866,000 after purchasing an additional 865,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $109,099,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $219.13. 2,682,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,674. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.58.

View Our Latest Report on MPC

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.