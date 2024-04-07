2,034 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Bought by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,570,000 after buying an additional 100,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $137.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $142.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.08.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

