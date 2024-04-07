2,061 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Acquired by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 246,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,253,000 after acquiring an additional 124,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,915,000 after acquiring an additional 76,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.50.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.29. The stock had a trading volume of 730,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.02. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $131.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.