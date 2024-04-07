21,243 Shares in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Purchased by One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCTU. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,410,980,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

LCTU traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.83. 26,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,579. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

