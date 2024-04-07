28,379 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Bought by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 1.8% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,601,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 507.3% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after purchasing an additional 558,246 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,451,000 after purchasing an additional 418,536 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.63. The stock had a trading volume of 731,922 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

