3,175 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Acquired by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,178. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

