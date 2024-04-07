361,650 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 361,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,614,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.57. 3,583,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,051. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.66.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.06%.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

