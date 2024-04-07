374 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,075,000 after buying an additional 546,775 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $519.54. 420,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $548.56 and its 200-day moving average is $505.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.