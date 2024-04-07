3M (NYSE:MMM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MMM. Bank of America reduced their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.10.

3M stock opened at $91.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $95.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

