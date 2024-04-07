51,000 Shares in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Purchased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 319,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Chimera Investment stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.32. 1,257,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,371. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Chimera Investment Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.30%.

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.