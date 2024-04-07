5,312 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Purchased by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC bought a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 2,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on VLTO shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Veralto Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.62. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $90.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

