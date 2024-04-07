7,670 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $351,525,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $157.38. 1,691,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,415. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.30 and a 200 day moving average of $133.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

