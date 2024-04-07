A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMRK. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMRK

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $747.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.02. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,360. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.