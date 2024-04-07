AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $170.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,023,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,279. The firm has a market cap of $301.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.21. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

