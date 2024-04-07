Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,701 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $485.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $568.75.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

