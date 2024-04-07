Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) Insider Acquires £32,500 in Stock

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) insider Michael Hale purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £32,500 ($40,798.39).
Aeorema Communications Stock Performance
Shares of LON AEO opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Aeorema Communications plc has a one year low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 119.40 ($1.50). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 84.34. The company has a market capitalization of £5.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2,050.00 and a beta of 0.93.
About Aeorema Communications
