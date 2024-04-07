Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) Insider Acquires £32,500 in Stock

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) insider Michael Hale purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £32,500 ($40,798.39).

Aeorema Communications Stock Performance

Shares of LON AEO opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Aeorema Communications plc has a one year low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 119.40 ($1.50). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 84.34. The company has a market capitalization of £5.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2,050.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Aeorema Communications alerts:

About Aeorema Communications

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.