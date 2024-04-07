Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

