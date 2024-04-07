Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEMD
Aethlon Medical Price Performance
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aethlon Medical
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.