Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,465,000 after purchasing an additional 605,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,794,000 after purchasing an additional 107,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,297,000 after purchasing an additional 105,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aflac by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,141,000 after purchasing an additional 794,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,295,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,953,000 after purchasing an additional 368,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.06 and a 1-year high of $86.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

