AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. 6,043,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,241,088. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 966.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,414.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.