Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,083,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,283,000. Motorola Solutions accounts for 3.4% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.65% of Motorola Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,675,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,204,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $4.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.30. 421,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,198. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $355.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

