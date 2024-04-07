Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,063,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,826 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 4.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.42% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $391,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,394. The company has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.99 and a 1-year high of $209.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

