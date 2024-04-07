Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 562,259 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 214.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,259 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 1.7% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.18% of Zoetis worth $162,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.86. 3,661,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,947. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.43.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.