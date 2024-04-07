Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 670,141 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 670,141 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $72,757,000. NIKE makes up about 0.7% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,631,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,793. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

